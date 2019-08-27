Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.65

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 24149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Interface by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,439,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interface by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

