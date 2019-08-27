International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.20

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.20 and traded as low as $88.50. International Personal Finance shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 130,775 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPF. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 388 ($5.07) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital raised shares of International Personal Finance to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,860.05).

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

