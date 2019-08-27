Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.43

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.43 and traded as low as $17.93. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 152,293 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Intertape Polymer Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

