INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.86 and traded as high as $37.14. INTL Fcstone shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $231,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $40,334.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $301,416.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTL shares. BidaskClub lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 133.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

