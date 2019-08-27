Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60, approximately 1,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCM. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 376.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCM)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

