Investec (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $476.54

Investec plc (LON:INVP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $476.54 and traded as low as $403.30. Investec shares last traded at $413.30, with a volume of 2,418,417 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Investec in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Investec alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 457.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.19.

In other Investec news, insider Bernard Kantor sold 9,579 shares of Investec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96), for a total value of £43,680.24 ($57,075.97). Insiders have sold 74,945 shares of company stock worth $34,804,660 in the last quarter.

About Investec (LON:INVP)

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.