IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and IDEX. IoTeX has a market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $806,877.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.05028637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

