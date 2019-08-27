iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $899,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,508 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 80,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 387.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 456,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,966. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.49.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

