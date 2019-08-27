iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,876. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.