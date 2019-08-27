iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 167,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

