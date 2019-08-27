iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 122,145 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 222,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

