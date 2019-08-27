iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.63

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and traded as high as $28.94. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 2,620 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.