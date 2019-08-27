iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.32. The company had a trading volume of 595,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.