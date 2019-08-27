iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

