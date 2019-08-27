iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $188.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,814. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $204.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.