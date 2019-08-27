iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,029 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,844.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,463 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,415,000. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,064,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 647,157 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. 361,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $92.88.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

