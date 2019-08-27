istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Shares Acquired by Southside Capital LLC

Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. istar accounts for approximately 4.4% of Southside Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southside Capital LLC owned 1.93% of istar worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 3,459.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 176.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 165,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,484. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $789.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. istar’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,388,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,240,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 190,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,789 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

