Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.72

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $11.41. Itau Corpbanca shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 28,381 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itau Corpbanca stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Itau Corpbanca were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

