Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,067,100 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,436,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth $3,697,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 106.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 192,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iteris by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,618,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 221,786 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,687. Iteris has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 million, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

