J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CMO Sells $503,750.00 in Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CMO Shelley Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,831,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.61. 708,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,510,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,775,000 after purchasing an additional 706,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.