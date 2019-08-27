J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.57. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 6,051,652 shares trading hands.

JCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The firm has a market cap of $174.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,128 shares in the company, valued at $797,755.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 223,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $218,950.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,984.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in J C Penney by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

