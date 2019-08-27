J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.65 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

JILL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Get J.Jill alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Eck acquired 30,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,249.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P. Kelly Mooney acquired 16,850 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,106.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,398.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 408,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.