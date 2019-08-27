Jennison Associates LLC Buys 28,036 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.74% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $28,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

