Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $217,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 628.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In related news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

MGPI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,683. The company has a market cap of $770.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

