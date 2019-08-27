Jennison Associates LLC Sells 544,191 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,191 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.74% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,337,000.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 189,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 440,708 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,713. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 2,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,044. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

