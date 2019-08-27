Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 15,408 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $130,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $241,507. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading makes up approximately 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned approximately 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

JCTCF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $32.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.43. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

