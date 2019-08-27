Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given a $169.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been assigned a $169.00 price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

JNJ traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,639. The stock has a market cap of $337.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

