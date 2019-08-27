JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $245.40 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.52% of Alleghany worth $245,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.33.

Shares of Y traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $749.57. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $717.26 and its 200 day moving average is $668.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $767.01.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.