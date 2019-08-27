JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7,926.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.59% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $233,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $182.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

