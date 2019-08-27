JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

