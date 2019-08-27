JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,780,463 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1,844.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,931,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,780,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $256,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 220,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $92.88.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.