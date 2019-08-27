JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,363,511 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.89% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $281,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $5,591,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $5,220,100. 27.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.