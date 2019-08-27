Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.09. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,884 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNDI. ValuEngine cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

