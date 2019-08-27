Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,158 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

