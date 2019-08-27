Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,818,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,708,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,486. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

