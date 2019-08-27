Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.24 on Tuesday, reaching $497.33. 26,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

