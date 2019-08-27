Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.69. 13,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,975. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.03 and a twelve month high of $220.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

