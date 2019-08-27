Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. 3,059,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,694,180. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

