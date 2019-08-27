Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 281,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average is $185.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,924,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,202 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.