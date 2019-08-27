Keel Point LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $184,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $27,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,777 shares of company stock worth $2,760,286. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 206,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

