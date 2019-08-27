Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $536.74. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.23 and its 200-day moving average is $456.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.58.

In related news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.48, for a total value of $1,054,439.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

