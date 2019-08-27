Keel Point LLC Purchases 2,759 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keel Point LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 36,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $63.52.

