Keel Point LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

VXF traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.08. 2,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,486. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

