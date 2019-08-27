Keel Point LLC Sells 5,663 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EPD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,675. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

