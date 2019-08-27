Keel Point LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $181.20. 6,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

