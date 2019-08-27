Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kellogg by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after acquiring an additional 311,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 5.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $5,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,578,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. 73,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.73%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

