Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.82

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $201.82 and traded as high as $256.00. Kenmare Resources shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 84,542 shares traded.

KMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (up previously from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of $279.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.