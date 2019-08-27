Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.06% of Internap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Internap in the second quarter worth $322,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Internap by 86.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 168,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Internap by 1.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Internap in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Internap in the first quarter worth $2,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,577. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Internap Corp has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Internap Corp will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark set a $8.00 price target on Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Internap in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Internap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

