Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

