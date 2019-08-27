Keystone Financial Group Buys 251 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 3,255,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

